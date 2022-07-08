12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock rose 42.1% to $0.33 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 67.1 million, which is 1342.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.

Kura Sushi USA KRUS shares moved upwards by 26.29% to $68.33. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 340.2K shares, making up 475.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $664.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Uxin UXIN shares rose 17.53% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million, which is 522.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.6 million.

Target Hospitality TH stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $7.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 1301.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $686.2 million.

Regis RGS stock moved upwards by 12.28% to $1.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 710.0K shares, making up 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.28% to $1.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 710.0K shares, making up 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million. ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares rose 10.55% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.

Losers

Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares declined by 11.2% to $1.19 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares fell 8.29% to $6.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 50.9K, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.

Tuniu TOUR stock declined by 7.39% to $1.27. Trading volume for Tuniu's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 59.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock declined by 7.21% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock fell 6.98% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.

Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 6.89% to $2.3. Trading volume for Jowell Global's stock is 51.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.

