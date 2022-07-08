ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 2:37 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock rose 42.1% to $0.33 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 67.1 million, which is 1342.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
  • Kura Sushi USA KRUS shares moved upwards by 26.29% to $68.33. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 340.2K shares, making up 475.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $664.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Uxin UXIN shares rose 17.53% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million, which is 522.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.6 million.
  • Target Hospitality TH stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $7.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 1301.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $686.2 million.
  • Regis RGS stock moved upwards by 12.28% to $1.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 710.0K shares, making up 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.
  • ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares rose 10.55% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.

Losers

  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares declined by 11.2% to $1.19 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares fell 8.29% to $6.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 50.9K, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock declined by 7.39% to $1.27. Trading volume for Tuniu's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 59.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock declined by 7.21% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock fell 6.98% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 6.89% to $2.3. Trading volume for Jowell Global's stock is 51.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers