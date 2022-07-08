ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 2:38 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 16.7% to $1.07 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 191.8K shares is 206.9% of Recruiter.Com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • MRC Global MRC shares rose 12.81% to $10.56. Trading volume for MRC Global's stock is 589.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 90.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $881.5 million.
  • Innovate VATE shares moved upwards by 11.07% to $1.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 209.4K, which is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.6 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock rose 10.28% to $6.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 294.7K, which is 104.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.8 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock increased by 8.97% to $1.7. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 79.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.
  • Velo3D VLD shares rose 8.68% to $1.81. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 51.7% of Velo3D's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $333.7 million.

Losers

  • Symbotic SYM stock decreased by 8.7% to $15.32 during Friday's regular session. Symbotic's stock is trading at a volume of 175.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.1 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock fell 7.76% to $8.68. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 80.6% of Full Truck Alliance Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock decreased by 7.38% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Mynaric MYNA stock declined by 7.31% to $7.23. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock decreased by 6.55% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH shares fell 6.11% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers