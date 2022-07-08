ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Insignia Systems ISIG shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $10.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • MediaCo Holding MDIA stock increased by 16.19% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares increased by 10.0% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares increased by 7.31% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $123.4 million.
  • AutoWeb AUTO stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares rose 4.16% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Losers

  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock declined by 5.3% to $0.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
  • Zhihu ZH shares fell 4.72% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Twitter TWTR stock declined by 4.05% to $37.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 billion.
  • Digital Media Solns DMS shares declined by 3.76% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
  • The9 NCTY stock decreased by 3.32% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Fluent FLNT stock declined by 3.26% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

