12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Insignia Systems ISIG shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $10.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

MediaCo Holding MDIA stock increased by 16.19% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares increased by 10.0% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares increased by 7.31% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $123.4 million.

AutoWeb AUTO stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares rose 4.16% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Losers

NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock declined by 5.3% to $0.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.

Zhihu ZH shares fell 4.72% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Twitter TWTR stock declined by 4.05% to $37.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 billion.

Digital Media Solns DMS shares declined by 3.76% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.

The9 NCTY stock decreased by 3.32% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

Fluent FLNT stock declined by 3.26% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.