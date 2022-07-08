ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares increased by 20.0% to $0.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares increased by 10.36% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.
  • Organovo Holdings ONVO stock moved upwards by 9.58% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
  • Allena Pharma ALNA shares rose 9.0% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares moved upwards by 8.74% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $752.6 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.

Losers

  • Better Therapeutics BTTX stock fell 20.6% to $1.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
  • Cano Health CANO stock declined by 8.63% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • SCWorx WORX stock declined by 8.55% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock declined by 8.01% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock decreased by 7.93% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.3 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 7.21% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

