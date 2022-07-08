12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares increased by 20.0% to $0.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares increased by 10.36% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.

Organovo Holdings ONVO stock moved upwards by 9.58% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Allena Pharma ALNA shares rose 9.0% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares moved upwards by 8.74% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $752.6 million.

Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.

Losers

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock fell 20.6% to $1.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.

Cano Health CANO stock declined by 8.63% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

SCWorx WORX stock declined by 8.55% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock declined by 8.01% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock decreased by 7.93% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.3 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 7.21% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

