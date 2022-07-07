ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 5:43 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • OLB Gr OLB shares increased by 5.5% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock increased by 4.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • MMTEC MTC stock increased by 4.82% to $0.21. This security traded at a volume of 206.7K shares come close, making up 87.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Remitly Global RELY stock rose 4.05% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 3.68% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares moved upwards by 3.24% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.

Losers

  • EMCORE EMKR stock fell 6.3% to $3.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP stock decreased by 5.42% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock decreased by 4.95% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.3 million.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock fell 4.78% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $586.4 million.
  • HashiCorp HCP stock decreased by 4.44% to $33.42. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
  • UTime UTME stock declined by 3.8% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

