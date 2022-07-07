What's Going On With Moderna Stock?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading higher Thursday amid rising monkeypox concerns.

According to a Reuters report citing the country's Public Health Authority, Slovakia confirmed its first case of monkeypox today.

Monkeypox is also starting to pop up in the United States. San Francisco health officials identified three additional probable monkeypox cases last month. On Thursday, health officials in Louisiana confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the state.

A separate Reuters report indicates that the World Health Organization announced that 6,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 58 countries in the current outbreak. The agency is set to hold a meeting in the next week or so that will advise whether or not to declare the outbreak a global health emergency.

In May, Moderna announced plans to explore potential vaccines for monkeypox at the preclinical level.

Related Link: This Famed Company Is Working On A Potential Monkeypox Vaccine

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded between $497.49 and $115.61 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.86% at $172.10 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Mufid Majnun from Pixabay.