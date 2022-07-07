ñol

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 1:56 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares rose 68.0% to $1.26 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 47.2 million, which is 20779.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock increased by 25.91% to $0.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 298.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 15.18% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Losers

  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares fell 11.4% to $3.97 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 591.5K, which is 151.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG stock fell 9.0% to $0.49. As of 13:30 EST, Sentage Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 95.9K, which is 79.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Griffon GFF shares declined by 7.75% to $26.07. As of 13:30 EST, Griffon's stock is trading at a volume of 251.8K, which is 46.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares fell 6.81% to $0.53. The current volume of 114.1K shares is 109.3% of Gaucho Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Symbotic SYM shares fell 6.66% to $16.13. The current volume of 277.1K shares is 27.1% of Symbotic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $817.2 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock fell 6.01% to $0.91. Trading volume for Recruiter.Com Group's stock is 100.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 110.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

