9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock increased by 25.91% to $0.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 298.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 15.18% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Losers

shares fell 11.4% to $3.97 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 591.5K, which is 151.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Sentage Holdings SNTG stock fell 9.0% to $0.49. As of 13:30 EST, Sentage Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 95.9K, which is 79.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

