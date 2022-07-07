ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 1:57 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares increased by 36.1% to $0.52 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.6 million shares, making up 1502.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock increased by 32.09% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares, making up 1481.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Miromatrix Medical MIRO stock increased by 25.11% to $2.84. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.9K shares, making up 268.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares increased by 21.56% to $2.48. As of 13:30 EST, Bolt Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 281.2K, which is 87.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.
  • Allena Pharma ALNA shares moved upwards by 20.84% to $0.21. As of 13:30 EST, Allena Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 88.9 million, which is 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares rose 20.35% to $0.47. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 498.3K, which is 484.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Losers

  • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares fell 31.7% to $1.34 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, CytomX Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 20.4 million, which is 1843.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares fell 12.69% to $1.79. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 321.7K shares, making up 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.7 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock declined by 11.23% to $0.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 989.5K, which is 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • BioVie BIVI stock fell 10.83% to $1.73. Trading volume for BioVie's stock is 178.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 392.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
  • Genetic Technologies GENE stock declined by 9.42% to $1.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 132.2K shares, making up 240.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares declined by 9.17% to $1.09. Trading volume for Revelation Biosciences's stock is 1.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 70.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

