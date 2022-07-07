10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares increased by 11.6% to $2.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million.

stock rose 8.77% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. IronNet IRNT shares rose 5.95% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $251.8 million.

shares rose 5.95% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $251.8 million. SunPower SPWR shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $16.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $16.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock rose 4.46% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

Crexendo CXDO stock decreased by 4.8% to $2.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million.

stock decreased by 4.8% to $2.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million. Priority Tech Holdings PRTH shares fell 4.79% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $260.0 million.

shares fell 4.79% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $260.0 million. OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock decreased by 3.54% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $838.9 million.

stock decreased by 3.54% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $838.9 million. ALFI ALF stock declined by 2.43% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.