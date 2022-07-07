12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Faraday Future FFIE shares increased by 10.1% to $5.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

XpresSpa Group XSPA shares increased by 8.57% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.

Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.87% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.4 million.

Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares increased by 5.81% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.1 million.

shares increased by 5.81% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.1 million. Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares rose 5.73% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $640.6 million.

Losers

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock declined by 15.6% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

Helen Of Troy HELE stock fell 9.06% to $154.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Jowell Global JWEL shares decreased by 6.09% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.

Rush Street Interactive RSI shares fell 5.61% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.9 million.

Tuniu TOUR stock decreased by 3.04% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $158.3 million.

Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell 2.99% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $978.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.