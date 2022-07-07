12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Allena Pharma ALNA shares increased by 42.4% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock rose 20.8% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

Annovis Bio ANVS shares rose 13.95% to $15.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.

Avrobio AVRO shares moved upwards by 8.85% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.

Quotient QTNT shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares rose 7.57% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Losers

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock declined by 27.9% to $1.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP shares declined by 12.23% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVB stock declined by 7.5% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares fell 7.35% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares declined by 6.56% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Decibel Therapeutics DBTX stock declined by 6.15% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $114.3 million.

