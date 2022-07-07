ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Allena Pharma ALNA shares increased by 42.4% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock rose 20.8% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
  • Annovis Bio ANVS shares rose 13.95% to $15.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.
  • Avrobio AVRO shares moved upwards by 8.85% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
  • Quotient QTNT shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares rose 7.57% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Losers

  • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock declined by 27.9% to $1.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP shares declined by 12.23% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock declined by 7.5% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares fell 7.35% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares declined by 6.56% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Decibel Therapeutics DBTX stock declined by 6.15% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $114.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers