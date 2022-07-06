12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 38.9% to $0.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 4.7 million shares by close, accounting for 336.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock rose 14.17% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.8 million.

stock increased by 8.43% to $0.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.7 million shares, which is 242.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock rose 8.42% to $0.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

shares increased by 7.89% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock rose 7.88% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 28.9% to $1.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 811.9K shares, which is 74.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million. Vor Biopharma VOR shares declined by 10.99% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.

stock decreased by 8.91% to $0.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 437.3K shares, which is 92.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. SomaLogic SLGC stock fell 6.91% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $811.1 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock declined by 5.7% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million.

