12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Inpixon INPX stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $0.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 180.1K shares come close, making up 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

shares increased by 4.5% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. BIT Mining BTCM shares increased by 3.91% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.

Losers

LightPath Technologies LPTH stock fell 4.8% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.

AEye LIDR shares declined by 2.44% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $314.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.