12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 1:42 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares increased by 46.9% to $0.23 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 43.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1622.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares increased by 17.37% to $0.66. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 11.6 million, which is 538.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $260.8 million.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN stock moved upwards by 11.83% to $30.04. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.3 million shares, making up 141.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 10.25% to $2.7. As of 13:30 EST, Jowell Global's stock is trading at a volume of 122.6K, which is 242.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million.
  • Onion Global OG shares increased by 9.74% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.
  • Snap One Holdings SNPO stock increased by 8.55% to $10.15. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 129.5K shares, making up 133.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $770.1 million.

Losers

  • Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 15.6% to $1.03 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 356.7K shares, making up 158.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares declined by 15.46% to $2.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 152.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.8 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares fell 13.64% to $4.56. The current volume of 10.7 million shares is 211.4% of Faraday Future's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Niu Technologies NIU shares declined by 9.99% to $7.3. The current volume of 843.9K shares is 207.8% of Niu Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $561.5 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell 9.77% to $2.68. Trading volume for Qurate Retail's stock is 2.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock declined by 9.62% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

