11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Mynaric MYNA stock rose 7.5% to $7.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.
  • TD Hldgs GLG stock rose 5.35% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares rose 4.37% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.3 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock rose 3.82% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock increased by 3.53% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Losers

  • Fast Radius FSRD stock fell 8.3% to $0.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock fell 7.87% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock declined by 5.07% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • Uber Technologies UBER shares fell 3.65% to $21.7. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 billion.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 3.49% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

