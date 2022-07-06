ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 8:11 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Waterdrop WDH stock rose 13.0% to $1.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.0 million.
  • Broadway Financial BYFC shares increased by 7.14% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
  • Greenpro Capital GRNQ shares increased by 6.79% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Rocket Companies RKT shares increased by 4.47% to $8.41. The company's market cap stands at $996.9 million.
  • Arbor Realty Trust ABR stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $14.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock increased by 3.5% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.

Losers

  • China Life Insurance Co LFC shares declined by 7.5% to $7.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 billion.
  • Banco Santander SAN stock decreased by 4.82% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 billion.
  • Grupo Supervielle SUPV stock decreased by 4.32% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
  • Coinbase Global COIN stock decreased by 3.9% to $53.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.
  • ING Groep ING stock decreased by 3.87% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 billion.
  • Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares fell 3.51% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMTop GainersPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers