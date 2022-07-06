12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Waterdrop WDH stock rose 13.0% to $1.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.0 million.

Losers

China Life Insurance Co LFC shares declined by 7.5% to $7.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 billion.

stock decreased by 3.87% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 billion. Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares fell 3.51% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.