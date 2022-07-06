ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 8:12 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • SCWorx WORX shares increased by 38.7% to $0.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares increased by 15.55% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
  • SenesTech SNES shares rose 8.58% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock rose 8.45% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Hyperfine HYPR shares moved upwards by 7.77% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million.

Losers

  • Applied Molecular AMTI stock declined by 41.4% to $1.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
  • Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares decreased by 9.53% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.
  • Atreca BCEL shares declined by 8.08% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.
  • Tyme Technologies TYME stock decreased by 7.16% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT shares declined by 7.12% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.0 million.
  • Belite Bio BLTE stock decreased by 6.82% to $41.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers