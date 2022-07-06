12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SCWorx WORX shares increased by 38.7% to $0.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares increased by 15.55% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Mustang Bio MBIO stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.

SenesTech SNES shares rose 8.58% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock rose 8.45% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Hyperfine HYPR shares moved upwards by 7.77% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million.

Losers

Applied Molecular AMTI stock declined by 41.4% to $1.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.

Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares decreased by 9.53% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.

Atreca BCEL shares declined by 8.08% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.

Tyme Technologies TYME stock decreased by 7.16% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.

DBV Technologies DBVT shares declined by 7.12% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.0 million.

Belite Bio BLTE stock decreased by 6.82% to $41.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.9 million.

