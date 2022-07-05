ñol

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares increased by 7.3% to $0.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 4.71% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $195.3 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock rose 4.64% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH shares increased by 4.54% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
  • Everspin Technologies MRAM stock rose 4.28% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 141.9K, accounting for 1.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.

Losers

  • VerifyMe VRME stock decreased by 6.5% to $2.16 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • UserTesting USER stock fell 4.86% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $784.3 million.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock declined by 4.67% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
  • HashiCorp HCP shares declined by 4.59% to $31.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares declined by 3.58% to $1.62. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 243.3K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

