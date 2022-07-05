12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock rose 14.5% to $0.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

Eargo EAR shares moved upwards by 13.38% to $0.96. At the close, Eargo's trading volume reached 591.8K shares. This is 59.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

Cabaletta Bio CABA stock moved upwards by 12.17% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.

Unity Biotechnology UBX stock rose 11.22% to $0.68. At the close, Unity Biotechnology's trading volume reached 598.9K shares. This is 167.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

SCWorx WORX shares increased by 9.67% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Mustang Bio MBIO stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.

Losers

iSpecimen ISPC shares declined by 10.5% to $2.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Purple Biotech PPBT stock declined by 6.12% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

Atreca BCEL stock fell 5.83% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.

Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock fell 5.35% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX stock fell 5.09% to $8.03. At the close, Protagonist Therapeutics's trading volume reached 126.7K shares. This is 9.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.7 million.

Precipio PRPO stock declined by 5.09% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.