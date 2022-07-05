ñol

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 2:53 PM | 2 min read

 

Losers

  • Nabors Industries NBR shares decreased by 13.8% to $112.94 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nabors Industries's stock is 106.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 53.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • NexTier Oilfield NEX shares decreased by 13.38% to $8.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 60.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN shares fell 13.12% to $13.14. As of 13:30 EST, Patterson-UTI Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 89.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • RPC RES shares declined by 12.88% to $6.05. RPC's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • ProPetro Holding PUMP stock decreased by 12.73% to $8.78. ProPetro Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 865.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.2 million.
  • Permian Basin Royalty PBT stock declined by 12.6% to $14.94. As of 13:30 EST, Permian Basin Royalty's stock is trading at a volume of 191.8K, which is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $696.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

