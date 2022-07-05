ñol

7 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 2:53 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Rubicon Technology RBCN shares increased by 64.7% to $14.98 during Tuesday's regular session. Rubicon Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 115384.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 26.43% to $0.77. Trading volume for Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is 83.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 254.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Asana ASAN stock rose 13.19% to $20.24. Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • MongoDB MDB shares rose 11.53% to $300.04. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 136.9% of MongoDB's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.4 billion.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock moved upwards by 11.08% to $2.06. OneConnect Financial Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 278.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $801.4 million.
  • RingCentral RNG stock moved upwards by 10.03% to $60.77. As of 13:30 EST, RingCentral's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 58.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Losers

  • IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares decreased by 12.2% to $8.71 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

