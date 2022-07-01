12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.62 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.2 million shares, making up 4427.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.62 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.2 million shares, making up 4427.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. Allena Pharma ALNA stock moved upwards by 30.49% to $0.25. As of 13:30 EST, Allena Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 161.7 million, which is 775.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 30.49% to $0.25. As of 13:30 EST, Allena Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 161.7 million, which is 775.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. Omeros OMER stock increased by 25.09% to $3.44. As of 13:30 EST, Omeros's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 240.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million.

stock increased by 25.09% to $3.44. As of 13:30 EST, Omeros's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 240.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million. Clovis Oncology CLVS stock increased by 20.66% to $2.17. The current volume of 38.8 million shares is 242.8% of Clovis Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $312.4 million.

stock increased by 20.66% to $2.17. The current volume of 38.8 million shares is 242.8% of Clovis Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $312.4 million. Accolade ACCD stock moved upwards by 19.86% to $8.87. Accolade's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 128.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 19.86% to $8.87. Accolade's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 128.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock moved upwards by 19.19% to $1.33. Trading volume for Mereo BioPharma Group's stock is 2.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.1 million.

Losers

Talaris Therapeutics TALS shares fell 47.0% to $2.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 3532.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million.

shares fell 47.0% to $2.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 3532.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million. Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock fell 42.65% to $0.67. The current volume of 42.8 million shares is 301.3% of Agile Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

stock fell 42.65% to $0.67. The current volume of 42.8 million shares is 301.3% of Agile Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Akouos AKUS stock decreased by 36.04% to $3.0. Akouos's stock is trading at a volume of 522.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 140.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.

stock decreased by 36.04% to $3.0. Akouos's stock is trading at a volume of 522.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 140.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock decreased by 34.8% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 214.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

stock decreased by 34.8% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 214.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock declined by 20.02% to $0.52. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 202.3% of Dermata Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

stock declined by 20.02% to $0.52. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 202.3% of Dermata Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Encompass Health EHC stock decreased by 17.92% to $46.01. As of 13:30 EST, Encompass Health's stock is trading at a volume of 785.2K, which is 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.