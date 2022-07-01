12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kosmos Energy KOS shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $6.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Chesapeake Energy CHK shares increased by 3.57% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.

Halliburton HAL stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $32.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion.

Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock increased by 3.49% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.

Ranger Oil ROCC stock rose 3.43% to $34.0. The company's market cap stands at $719.5 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX stock increased by 3.22% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $485.2 million.

Losers

Borr Drilling BORR shares decreased by 13.0% to $4.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.1 million.

NextDecade NEXT stock decreased by 8.56% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.2 million.

EzFill Holdings EZFL stock declined by 8.38% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

U.S. Well Services USWS stock fell 4.17% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.

Flex LNG FLNG shares declined by 3.98% to $26.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Woodside Energy Group WDS shares declined by 3.85% to $20.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 billion.

