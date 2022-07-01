ñol

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 1, 2022 8:12 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Kosmos Energy KOS shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $6.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Chesapeake Energy CHK shares increased by 3.57% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
  • Halliburton HAL stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $32.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion.
  • Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock increased by 3.49% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
  • Ranger Oil ROCC stock rose 3.43% to $34.0. The company's market cap stands at $719.5 million.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX stock increased by 3.22% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $485.2 million.

Losers

  • Borr Drilling BORR shares decreased by 13.0% to $4.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.1 million.
  • NextDecade NEXT stock decreased by 8.56% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.2 million.
  • EzFill Holdings EZFL stock declined by 8.38% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • U.S. Well Services USWS stock fell 4.17% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.
  • Flex LNG FLNG shares declined by 3.98% to $26.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Woodside Energy Group WDS shares declined by 3.85% to $20.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

