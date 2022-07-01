12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Kosmos Energy KOS shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $6.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Chesapeake Energy CHK shares increased by 3.57% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
- Halliburton HAL stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $32.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock increased by 3.49% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- Ranger Oil ROCC stock rose 3.43% to $34.0. The company's market cap stands at $719.5 million.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX stock increased by 3.22% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $485.2 million.
Losers
- Borr Drilling BORR shares decreased by 13.0% to $4.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.1 million.
- NextDecade NEXT stock decreased by 8.56% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.2 million.
- EzFill Holdings EZFL stock declined by 8.38% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- U.S. Well Services USWS stock fell 4.17% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.
- Flex LNG FLNG shares declined by 3.98% to $26.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Woodside Energy Group WDS shares declined by 3.85% to $20.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 billion.
