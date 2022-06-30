ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 5:41 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • HyreCar HYRE stock rose 9.8% to $0.67 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 6.92% to $0.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 682.0K shares, which is 45.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock moved upwards by 5.01% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Team TISI stock rose 4.93% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
  • Resources Connection RGP shares rose 4.46% to $21.28. The company's market cap stands at $704.4 million.
  • Velo3D VLD stock rose 4.34% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.7 million.

Losers

  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares fell 6.7% to $2.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $626.7 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock fell 5.97% to $0.41. At the close, Bird Glb's trading volume reached 258.0K shares. This is 8.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.2 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock decreased by 5.2% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 3.47% to $0.61. This security traded at a volume of 114.6K shares come close, making up 24.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR stock fell 3.25% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

