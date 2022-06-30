12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VIA optronics VIAO stock moved upwards by 19.8% to $2.54 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Infobird Co IFBD stock rose 5.0% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

TeraWulf WULF stock rose 5.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.9 million.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock rose 4.93% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $211.8 million.

Akerna KERN stock increased by 4.92% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 12.0 million shares come close, making up 2338.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 4.78% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.2 million.

Losers

AEye LIDR shares fell 5.2% to $1.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.8 million.

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock fell 4.9% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.8 million.

Evolv Technologies EVLV shares decreased by 4.89% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.7 million.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock decreased by 4.76% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $732.7 million.

Aurora Mobile JG shares decreased by 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million.

Micron Technology MU stock declined by 3.3% to $53.46. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.1 million, accounting for 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.