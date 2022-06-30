ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares increased by 26.4% to $0.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares moved upwards by 11.5% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.6 million.
  • First High-School Edu FHS shares increased by 6.43% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • EBET EBET shares increased by 5.69% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • AMMO POWW stock rose 5.15% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock increased by 4.16% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

Losers

  • Vinco Ventures BBIG shares declined by 18.3% to $1.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.3 million.
  • Culp CULP shares decreased by 13.92% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • JOANN JOAN stock fell 9.57% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.
  • RH RH stock declined by 8.9% to $216.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • AYRO AYRO stock fell 6.98% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Gogoro GGR stock decreased by 6.41% to $7.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

