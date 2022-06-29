12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.68 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Energy Focus EFOI shares increased by 7.8% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Berkshire Grey BGRY shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $360.7 million.

Team TISI shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares moved upwards by 4.92% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $645.1 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $877.2 million.

Losers

WillScot Mobile Mini WSC shares decreased by 58.7% to $13.38 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Air Transport Services Gr ATSG stock fell 21.32% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 17.48% to $0.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 604.3K shares, which is 64.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

HyreCar HYRE stock declined by 6.3% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC shares decreased by 4.38% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $468.9 million.

LiqTech Intl LIQT shares fell 4.15% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

