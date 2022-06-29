ñol

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 2:43 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • WaveDancer WAVD shares moved upwards by 10.4% to $1.44 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.6K shares, making up 64.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares rose 9.49% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock increased by 8.1% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Losers

  • Himax Technologies HIMX stock decreased by 16.6% to $7.46 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 100.2% of Himax Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Ipsidy AUID shares fell 15.91% to $1.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.5K shares, making up 145.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock fell 14.73% to $26.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.7 million.
  • AEye LIDR shares fell 14.57% to $1.7. AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 975.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 116.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.5 million.
  • IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares declined by 13.75% to $10.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.3 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock decreased by 13.36% to $11.35.

