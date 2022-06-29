11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

2U TWOU shares rose 14.9% to $10.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.1 million, which is 341.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $823.8 million.

Frontdoor FTDR shares rose 11.07% to $24.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 222.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Stride LRN shares rose 11.01% to $41.93. As of 13:30 EST, Stride's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 408.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Tuniu TOUR stock moved upwards by 8.41% to $0.82. Tuniu's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 638.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.

Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 7.87% to $1.37. Trading volume for Volcon's stock is 178.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 102.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.

Losers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares declined by 21.4% to $5.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 23.6 million, which is 404.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $410.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock decreased by 20.65% to $1.73. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 37.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million.

Carnival CUK stock fell 15.63% to $7.94. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 132.8% of Carnival's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.

EVgo EVGO shares decreased by 15.42% to $6.1. EVgo's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 259.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $420.8 million.

Lindblad Expeditions LIND stock declined by 15.24% to $7.62. The current volume of 632.5K shares is 220.0% of Lindblad Expeditions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $388.1 million.

Carnival CCL stock declined by 15.2% to $8.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 86.3 million, which is 209.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

