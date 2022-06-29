ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 2:42 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • 2U TWOU shares rose 14.9% to $10.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.1 million, which is 341.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $823.8 million.
  • Frontdoor FTDR shares rose 11.07% to $24.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 222.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Stride LRN shares rose 11.01% to $41.93. As of 13:30 EST, Stride's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 408.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock moved upwards by 8.41% to $0.82. Tuniu's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 638.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 7.87% to $1.37. Trading volume for Volcon's stock is 178.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 102.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.

Losers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares declined by 21.4% to $5.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 23.6 million, which is 404.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $410.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock decreased by 20.65% to $1.73. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 37.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million.
  • Carnival CUK stock fell 15.63% to $7.94. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 132.8% of Carnival's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
  • EVgo EVGO shares decreased by 15.42% to $6.1. EVgo's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 259.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $420.8 million.
  • Lindblad Expeditions LIND stock declined by 15.24% to $7.62. The current volume of 632.5K shares is 220.0% of Lindblad Expeditions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $388.1 million.
  • Carnival CCL stock declined by 15.2% to $8.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 86.3 million, which is 209.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers