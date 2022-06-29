12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Allena Pharma ALNA stock moved upwards by 166.4% to $0.32 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Allena Pharma's stock is 456.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4213.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

Brickell Biotech BBI shares rose 47.55% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 144.5 million, which is 2601.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.

Decibel Therapeutics DBTX shares rose 43.77% to $3.81. Trading volume for Decibel Therapeutics's stock is 3.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4022.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.1 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock rose 41.67% to $1.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.1 million shares, making up 6016.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares increased by 26.48% to $0.31. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 980.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 24.95% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.8 million, which is 429.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.

Losers

Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares decreased by 31.9% to $0.28 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Aileron Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 1003.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

Exicure XCUR stock fell 29.69% to $0.09. Exicure's stock is trading at a volume of 36.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 290.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock fell 27.06% to $1.76. The current volume of 25.2 million shares is 188.8% of Agile Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Icosavax ICVX stock fell 27.02% to $6.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 455.3K, which is 121.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.1 million.

Endo International ENDP stock declined by 18.68% to $0.58. Endo International's stock is trading at a volume of 136.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 608.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.

Viveve Medical VIVE shares decreased by 16.21% to $0.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 490.4K, which is 293.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.