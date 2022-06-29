Why Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH shares are trading lower by 8.81% to $11.64 Wednesday morning. Shares of cruise line operators are falling sharply during Wednesday's trading session amid a series of analyst rating updates and price target adjustments.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line with an Equal-Weight rating and announces a price target of $14.

Peer cruise line operator Carnival Corp CCL shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and lowered its price target from $13 to $7... Read More

For Carnival, Morgan Stanley cited weaker occupancies and pricing, as well as elevated costs.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week high of $30.75 and a 52-week low of $10.31.