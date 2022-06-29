11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aurora Mobile JG shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $1.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.4 million.

Losers

Himax Technologies HIMX shares declined by 14.3% to $7.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

shares decreased by 5.27% to $98.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. Color Star Technology CSCW shares fell 4.58% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.