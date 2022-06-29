11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aurora Mobile JG shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $1.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.4 million.
- Quantum QMCO stock rose 5.12% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $166.9 million.
- ironSource IS stock increased by 4.66% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock increased by 4.52% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- WaveDancer WAVD stock increased by 3.84% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
Losers
- Himax Technologies HIMX shares declined by 14.3% to $7.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- ASE Technology Holding Co ASX shares decreased by 9.0% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock decreased by 7.6% to $28.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock decreased by 5.38% to $11.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Entegris ENTG shares decreased by 5.27% to $98.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion.
- Color Star Technology CSCW shares fell 4.58% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
