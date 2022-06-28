10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $1.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

Infobird Co IFBD shares increased by 7.85% to $0.61. As of 13:30 EST, Infobird Co's stock is trading at a volume of 711.4K, which is 794.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

DatChat DATS shares increased by 7.34% to $1.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 990.7K shares, making up 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Applied Blockchain APLD stock increased by 6.54% to $1.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 586.8K, which is 121.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.

Losers

Wrap Technologies WRAP stock fell 11.5% to $2.07 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Wrap Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 409.2K, which is 59.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock fell 11.25% to $2.48. As of 13:30 EST, Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 95.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.3 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares declined by 9.66% to $4.32. Argo Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 98.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $206.3 million.

Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock declined by 9.55% to $1.19. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding's stock is 464.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 83.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million.

HashiCorp HCP shares decreased by 9.49% to $28.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 795.1K, which is 46.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares declined by 9.34% to $1.09. Mawson Infra Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 259.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.

