10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 2:15 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $1.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares increased by 7.85% to $0.61. As of 13:30 EST, Infobird Co's stock is trading at a volume of 711.4K, which is 794.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • DatChat DATS shares increased by 7.34% to $1.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 990.7K shares, making up 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD stock increased by 6.54% to $1.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 586.8K, which is 121.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.

Losers

  • Wrap Technologies WRAP stock fell 11.5% to $2.07 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Wrap Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 409.2K, which is 59.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock fell 11.25% to $2.48. As of 13:30 EST, Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 95.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares declined by 9.66% to $4.32. Argo Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 98.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $206.3 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock declined by 9.55% to $1.19. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding's stock is 464.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 83.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million.
  • HashiCorp HCP shares decreased by 9.49% to $28.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 795.1K, which is 46.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares declined by 9.34% to $1.09. Mawson Infra Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 259.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

