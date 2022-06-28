ñol

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • AppTech Payments APCX shares increased by 14.8% to $0.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • RealNetworks RNWK stock increased by 7.56% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock increased by 6.06% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares increased by 5.6% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $106.4 million.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $449.0 million.
  • Vonage Hldgs VG shares rose 5.34% to $18.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

Losers

  • Infobird Co IFBD shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • SeaChange International SEAC shares fell 4.1% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares decreased by 3.85% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 3.77% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

