10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AppTech Payments APCX shares increased by 14.8% to $0.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

RealNetworks RNWK stock increased by 7.56% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock increased by 6.06% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million.

Applied Blockchain APLD shares increased by 5.6% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $106.4 million.

Rigetti Computing RGTI stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $449.0 million.

Vonage Hldgs VG shares rose 5.34% to $18.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

Losers

Infobird Co IFBD shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

SeaChange International SEAC shares fell 4.1% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares decreased by 3.85% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 3.77% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.7 million.

