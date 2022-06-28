12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tuniu TOUR stock increased by 45.1% to $0.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.6 million.

stock increased by 45.1% to $0.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.6 million. Trip.com Group TCOM shares moved upwards by 15.77% to $28.45. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 15.77% to $28.45. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock moved upwards by 12.43% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

stock moved upwards by 12.43% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. Huazhu Group HTHT shares rose 10.42% to $39.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion.

shares rose 10.42% to $39.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. Las Vegas Sands LVS stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $35.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 billion.

stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $35.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 billion. Wynn Resorts WYNN shares increased by 7.52% to $62.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.

Losers

Drive Shack DS stock decreased by 9.3% to $1.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.6 million.

stock decreased by 9.3% to $1.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.6 million. Phoenix Motor PEV stock decreased by 7.78% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.

stock decreased by 7.78% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock decreased by 5.77% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

stock decreased by 5.77% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. Yoshitsu TKLF shares fell 5.52% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

shares fell 5.52% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million. Boxed BOXD stock decreased by 4.57% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.5 million.

stock decreased by 4.57% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.5 million. Remark Hldgs MARK stock fell 4.32% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.