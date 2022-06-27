ñol

Why Pfizer Partner BioNTech Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 1:52 PM | 1 min read
Why Pfizer Partner BioNTech Shares Are Rising Today

BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX shares are trading higher by 6.31% at $142.50 after the company announced its Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates demonstrated high immune response against the Omicron variant.

Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech said data from the Phase 2/3 trial found that a booster dose of both Omicron-adapted vaccine candidates elicited a substantially higher immune response against Omicron BA.1 as compared to the companies' current COVID-19 vaccine. The robust immune response was seen across two investigational dose levels, 30 µg and 60 µg.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BioNTech has a 52-week high of $464.00 and a 52-week low of $117.08.

