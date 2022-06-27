12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Acutus Medical AFIB stock increased by 111.7% to $1.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares moved upwards by 73.43% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

Epizyme EPZM shares rose 63.52% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.

Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares increased by 51.41% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM stock moved upwards by 51.06% to $36.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock moved upwards by 43.46% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Losers

Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares declined by 13.1% to $1.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Nuvation Bio NUVB stock decreased by 10.98% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.0 million.

Chimerix CMRX shares decreased by 10.68% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $160.8 million.

SIGA Technologies SIGA stock fell 10.05% to $11.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.3 million.

CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock declined by 7.81% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $220.1 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock declined by 7.7% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

