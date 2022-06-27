ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 8:40 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Acutus Medical AFIB stock increased by 111.7% to $1.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares moved upwards by 73.43% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Epizyme EPZM shares rose 63.52% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.
  • Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares increased by 51.41% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Axsome Therapeutics AXSM stock moved upwards by 51.06% to $36.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock moved upwards by 43.46% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Losers

  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares declined by 13.1% to $1.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Nuvation Bio NUVB stock decreased by 10.98% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.0 million.
  • Chimerix CMRX shares decreased by 10.68% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $160.8 million.
  • SIGA Technologies SIGA stock fell 10.05% to $11.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.3 million.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock declined by 7.81% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $220.1 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock declined by 7.7% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

