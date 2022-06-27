12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ShiftPixy PIXY shares rose 14.0% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 13.84% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Xos XOS stock moved upwards by 11.62% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.1 million.

FTC Solar FTCI stock increased by 8.3% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $494.0 million.

Bird Glb BRDS shares rose 7.75% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 6.98% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.0 million.

Losers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares fell 13.2% to $10.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.4 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares decreased by 6.09% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Spirit Airlines SAVE shares fell 5.39% to $23.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 5.16% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.

Vivakor VIVK shares decreased by 3.82% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 2.51% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

