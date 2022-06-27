ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 8:41 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares rose 14.0% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 13.84% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Xos XOS stock moved upwards by 11.62% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.1 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock increased by 8.3% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $494.0 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares rose 7.75% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 6.98% to $7.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.0 million.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares fell 13.2% to $10.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.4 million.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares decreased by 6.09% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Spirit Airlines SAVE shares fell 5.39% to $23.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 5.16% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares decreased by 3.82% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 2.51% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers