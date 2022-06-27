12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Infobird Co IFBD stock increased by 14.0% to $0.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Losers

Braze BRZE shares declined by 7.2% to $37.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

stock declined by 5.7% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million. Neonode NEON stock decreased by 4.7% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.

