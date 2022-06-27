12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Infobird Co IFBD stock increased by 14.0% to $0.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings PRTH shares moved upwards by 10.86% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $298.5 million.
- SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 10.31% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.3 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
- Blackboxstocks BLBX stock increased by 7.79% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares rose 7.01% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $490.4 million.
Losers
- Braze BRZE shares declined by 7.2% to $37.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Digital Ally DGLY stock declined by 7.2% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- GreenBox POS GBOX shares decreased by 6.46% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP shares decreased by 5.96% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock declined by 5.7% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- Neonode NEON stock decreased by 4.7% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
