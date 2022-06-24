11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

USA Truck USAK shares rose 111.2% to $30.8 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 1414.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.4 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares rose 27.03% to $15.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares, making up 96.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $209.4 million.

HyreCar HYRE stock moved upwards by 12.94% to $0.79. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 328.0K shares, making up 133.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG stock rose 12.1% to $25.37. Trading volume for Covenant Logistics Gr's stock is 158.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.7 million.

Expion360 XPON stock rose 10.96% to $2.53. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 143.9K, which is 20.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

Losers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock declined by 54.6% to $8.03 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, JE Cleantech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 376.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares fell 9.85% to $5.84. As of 13:30 EST, Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 472.7K, which is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $802.0 million.

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares fell 8.39% to $17.59. Shoals Technologies Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 62.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Heliogen HLGN stock declined by 8.29% to $3.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 363.6K, which is 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.0 million.

Array Technologies ARRY stock decreased by 7.88% to $12.63. As of 13:30 EST, Array Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 42.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

View VIEW shares fell 6.92% to $2.08. View's stock is trading at a volume of 874.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $457.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.