12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Titan Intl TWI stock rose 11.8% to $16.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

LiqTech Intl LIQT stock rose 10.7% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares moved upwards by 7.38% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $19.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.2 million.

Markforged Holding MKFG stock increased by 5.75% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.1 million.

TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock moved upwards by 5.53% to $9.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Losers

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares fell 12.3% to $2.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock decreased by 7.8% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares fell 6.5% to $16.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.5 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 6.11% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares fell 5.76% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares decreased by 5.15% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $627.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.