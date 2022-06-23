11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SOS SOS stock rose 8.0% to $0.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million.

stock rose 8.0% to $0.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million. Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 7.92% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.

shares increased by 7.92% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million. BEST BEST shares increased by 7.69% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.

shares increased by 7.69% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million. ATIF Holdings ATIF stock rose 7.49% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

stock rose 7.49% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million. Hyzon Motors HYZN stock rose 7.36% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $939.5 million.

stock rose 7.36% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $939.5 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 7.18% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Losers

Navios Maritime Hldgs NM shares decreased by 4.9% to $2.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.

shares decreased by 4.9% to $2.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million. AeroClean Technologies AERC shares fell 4.53% to $14.14. The company's market cap stands at $196.2 million.

shares fell 4.53% to $14.14. The company's market cap stands at $196.2 million. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares fell 4.33% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.9 million.

shares fell 4.33% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.9 million. Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock fell 3.51% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

stock fell 3.51% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million. Microvast Holdings MVST stock fell 3.17% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $831.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.