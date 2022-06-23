11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SOS SOS stock rose 8.0% to $0.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 7.92% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
- BEST BEST shares increased by 7.69% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.
- ATIF Holdings ATIF stock rose 7.49% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock rose 7.36% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $939.5 million.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 7.18% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
Losers
- Navios Maritime Hldgs NM shares decreased by 4.9% to $2.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
- AeroClean Technologies AERC shares fell 4.53% to $14.14. The company's market cap stands at $196.2 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares fell 4.33% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.9 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock fell 3.51% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock fell 3.17% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $831.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers