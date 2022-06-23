12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

F-star Therapeutics FSTX stock increased by 70.8% to $6.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.5 million.

Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock increased by 39.57% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock rose 20.8% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.

Synlogic SYBX stock rose 19.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.

Amryt Pharma AMYT stock moved upwards by 16.78% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.1 million.

Clene CLNN shares rose 15.69% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.1 million.

Losers

Applied Therapeutics APLT shares fell 21.5% to $0.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

Zai Lab ZLAB stock decreased by 10.88% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Clovis Oncology CLVS shares declined by 10.46% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $197.1 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares decreased by 9.04% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock declined by 6.65% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

Quotient QTNT stock fell 6.33% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.