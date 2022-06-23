ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 8:27 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • F-star Therapeutics FSTX stock increased by 70.8% to $6.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.5 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock increased by 39.57% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock rose 20.8% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.
  • Synlogic SYBX stock rose 19.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.
  • Amryt Pharma AMYT stock moved upwards by 16.78% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.1 million.
  • Clene CLNN shares rose 15.69% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.1 million.

Losers

  • Applied Therapeutics APLT shares fell 21.5% to $0.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Zai Lab ZLAB stock decreased by 10.88% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS shares declined by 10.46% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $197.1 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares decreased by 9.04% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock declined by 6.65% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Quotient QTNT stock fell 6.33% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

