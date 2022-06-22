12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

iPower IPW shares rose 9.1% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.

Boxed BOXD shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $2.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.1 million shares, which is 291.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.5 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 6.42% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares moved upwards by 5.91% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock rose 4.99% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.7 million.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock rose 4.88% to $0.2. Electric Last Mile Solns's trading volume hit 775.2K shares by close, accounting for 15.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

Losers

JX Luxventure LLL shares declined by 5.8% to $1.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 132.4K shares, which is 4.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

Regis RGS shares declined by 5.56% to $0.85. This security traded at a volume of 107.6K shares come close, making up 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock decreased by 4.66% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $267.2 million.

Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock fell 4.63% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares fell 4.58% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.1 million.

XpresSpa Group XSPA stock fell 4.5% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.

