12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares increased by 12.3% to $1.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock increased by 9.37% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Aura Biosciences AURA stock rose 9.04% to $14.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.8 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 8.35% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $320.9 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock increased by 8.05% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Losers

  • Applied Therapeutics APLT stock declined by 27.1% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 521.3K, accounting for 237.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock declined by 8.34% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
  • Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock decreased by 7.42% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
  • Accolade ACCD shares declined by 6.2% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.2 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock declined by 5.66% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
  • bluebird bio BLUE stock decreased by 5.61% to $4.21. bluebird bio's trading volume hit 452.5K shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $300.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers