12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares increased by 12.3% to $1.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock increased by 9.37% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

Aura Biosciences AURA stock rose 9.04% to $14.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.8 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 8.35% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $320.9 million.

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock increased by 8.05% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Losers

Applied Therapeutics APLT stock declined by 27.1% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 521.3K, accounting for 237.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock declined by 8.34% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.

Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock decreased by 7.42% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

Accolade ACCD shares declined by 6.2% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.2 million.

vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock declined by 5.66% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.

bluebird bio BLUE stock decreased by 5.61% to $4.21. bluebird bio's trading volume hit 452.5K shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $300.8 million.

