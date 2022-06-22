ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Quotient QTNT shares rose 34.6% to $0.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Codex DNA DNAY stock increased by 22.89% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
  • Aclarion ACON stock moved upwards by 21.6% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares increased by 10.07% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.
  • Catalyst Biosciences CBIO shares increased by 8.14% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • Alzamend Neuro ALZN shares increased by 7.79% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million.

Losers

  • 4d pharma LBPS shares fell 15.3% to $1.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
  • Cellectis CLLS shares decreased by 12.84% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $117.3 million.
  • Tenon Medical TNON stock decreased by 11.67% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock declined by 11.12% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
  • I-MAB IMAB stock fell 10.19% to $10.67. The company's market cap stands at $881.8 million.
  • Trevena TRVN stock fell 9.35% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

