12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Quotient QTNT shares rose 34.6% to $0.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Codex DNA DNAY stock increased by 22.89% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
- Aclarion ACON stock moved upwards by 21.6% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Precision BioSciences DTIL shares increased by 10.07% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.
- Catalyst Biosciences CBIO shares increased by 8.14% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Alzamend Neuro ALZN shares increased by 7.79% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million.
Losers
- 4d pharma LBPS shares fell 15.3% to $1.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Cellectis CLLS shares decreased by 12.84% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $117.3 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON stock decreased by 11.67% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock declined by 11.12% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
- I-MAB IMAB stock fell 10.19% to $10.67. The company's market cap stands at $881.8 million.
- Trevena TRVN stock fell 9.35% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.
