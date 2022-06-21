ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 5:45 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares moved upwards by 70.5% to $2.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. Precision BioSciences's trading volume hit 3.8 million shares by close, accounting for 474.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.3 million.
  • Quotient QTNT shares moved upwards by 22.95% to $0.46. At the close, Quotient's trading volume reached 287.3K shares. This is 44.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares increased by 19.51% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK stock moved upwards by 14.28% to $2.16. Paratek Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 2.9 million shares by close, accounting for 526.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.6 million.
  • WAVE Life Sciences WVE shares rose 11.65% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.4 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 10.4% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Losers

  • Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock decreased by 7.2% to $0.16 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock decreased by 6.03% to $0.78. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 56.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.4 million.
  • NeuroMetrix NURO stock decreased by 5.81% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • Heart Test Laboratories HSCS shares declined by 5.56% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS shares decreased by 5.49% to $1.55. This security traded at a volume of 2.2 million shares come close, making up 16.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.0 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares decreased by 5.08% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

