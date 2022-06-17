12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares rose 22.3% to $1.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

SAI.TECH Global SAI stock moved upwards by 17.8% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.

Exela Technologies XELA shares moved upwards by 10.17% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.

Inpixon INPX stock rose 9.67% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

Aurora Mobile JG shares rose 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million.

shares rose 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million. Chindata Group Holdings CD shares increased by 6.2% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

Cepton CPTN stock declined by 4.7% to $1.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.4 million.

AmpliTech Gr AMPG stock fell 4.55% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

TROOPS TROO stock declined by 4.45% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $218.4 million.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares decreased by 3.85% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.

Adobe ADBE shares fell 3.45% to $352.5. The company's market cap stands at $166.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Freshworks FRSH stock fell 3.22% to $10.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.