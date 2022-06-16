12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 34.4% to $2.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million. Global Cord Blood CO shares increased by 10.73% to $3.3. This security traded at a volume of 243.2K shares come close, making up 130.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.1 million.

Losers

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock fell 11.5% to $3.45 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 547.9K shares. This is 100.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.8 million.

shares decreased by 6.02% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million. Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock fell 5.56% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $513.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.