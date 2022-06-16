ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock moved upwards by 34.4% to $2.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • Global Cord Blood CO shares increased by 10.73% to $3.3. This security traded at a volume of 243.2K shares come close, making up 130.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.1 million.
  • Avalon Globocare AVCO stock rose 8.86% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.
  • Cortexyme CRTX stock rose 7.48% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock increased by 7.03% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.

Losers

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock fell 11.5% to $3.45 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 547.9K shares. This is 100.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.8 million.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock declined by 6.75% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock decreased by 6.56% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares decreased by 6.23% to $0.58. Acorda Therapeutics's trading volume hit 10.9 million shares by close, accounting for 2258.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares decreased by 6.02% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock fell 5.56% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $513.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

