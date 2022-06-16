ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:11 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares increased by 49.9% to $0.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs STRR shares moved upwards by 39.94% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Genetic Technologies GENE stock increased by 15.03% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Biocept BIOC shares increased by 14.04% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM stock moved upwards by 12.86% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares increased by 12.26% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Losers

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares declined by 14.7% to $1.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • Immunic IMUX stock declined by 11.77% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $91.6 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock fell 11.43% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock decreased by 10.72% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG shares fell 10.49% to $20.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS stock declined by 10.01% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

